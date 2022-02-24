Export promotion scheme boosts sales by Brazilian shoemakers

A programme of export promotion by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, Abicalçados, and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, APEX, has spurred a jump in sales abroad of shoes made in Brazil, the Chinaleather.org website reports.

The website says data collected by Abicalçados show that the annual value of Brazilian exports of shoes rose by 32 percent last year.

The report quotes Benevenuto Arantes, a director of one Brazilian footwear company, Andacco, as saying the export promotion programme increased the amount of business Andacco did to the extent that last year it sold over half its output abroad.

The programme boosted exports by the Brazilian company that makes the Pampili brand of children’s shoes, which now sells its products in over 40 countries, the Chinaleather.org website quotes an executive of the company, Diego Colli, as saying.