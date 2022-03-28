Exhibition of photographs taken in Macao opening in Lisbon

An exhibition of photographs on the theme of contrasts found in Macao, jointly put on by the Fundação Casa de Macau and the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, opens in the Portuguese capital today, the Fundação Casa de Macau says.

On show will be photographs taken between 2010 and 2018 by Marisa Gaspar, a researcher formerly at the Institute of European Studies of Macau and now at the University of Lisbon, the foundation announced in writing.

It says the exhibition will open at 5:30pm in Lisbon, and that it will subsequently be open to the public every weekday until April 22.

The foundation says the show coincides with the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre Spring Conferences 2022, being held online until April 23.

Ms Gaspar moderated a discussion of education, literature and cinema which formed part of the first conference in the series this year, held from March 9 to 12, which covered the Macanese, their identity, traditions and cuisine, according to the Fundação Casa de Macau announcement.