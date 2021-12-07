Exhibition by Timor-Leste artist Inu Bere concluded successfully

Members of the public visit the exhibition

A total of 300 people visited the 17-day “Memória e Presença” exhibition, which ended on December 5, and featured work by Timor-Leste artist Mr Inu Bere. It was part of the exhibition series “Lusophone Polychromes”, within the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries that is organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

The exhibition by Mr Bere brought together approximately 20 pieces of colourful artwork, each holding profound meaning and showcasing the artist’s skills. Mr Bere said that, through the exhibition, he wished to relay to audiences in Macao the difficulties generated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also a sense of hope.

The exhibition was a further effort by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao to showcase Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

For more information, please visit the website of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo).