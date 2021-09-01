Exhibition by São Tomé and Príncipe artist Guilherme Carvalho concluded successfully

Artists introduce the traditional Ússua dance

Group photo of the artists and the workshop participants

A total of 289 people visited the 13-day “Glances of Time” exhibition, featuring work by São Tomé and Príncipe artist Guilherme Carvalho, that ended on August 4. It was part of the exhibition series “Lusophone Polychromes”, part of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

The exhibition by Guilherme Carvalho brought together some 20 works using plenty of colours to present the daily life and spirituality of the people of São Tomé and Príncipe.

In tandem with the exhibition, the Association of Saotomeans and Friends of São Tomé and Príncipe, Macau-China held three workshops. Several artists taught participants how to dance and swing to the rhythm of the São Toméan popular music Ússua, and how to perform the traditional Tchiloli drama. Participants in a lecture also learned more about São Tomé and Príncipe’s natural landscapes and unique culture.

The workshops attracted the participation of many local people. Participants unanimously said the innovative combination of an exhibition and workshop offers citizens a chance to learn more about São Tomé and Príncipe’s history and traditional culture, strengthening Macao’s role as a place where cultures from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries meet.

To learn more, please visit the website of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo).