Exhibition by Portuguese artist Ana Jacinto Nunes concluded successfully

Visits by the public to the exhibition

An artisan presents her handicraft techniques

Young students make handicraft accessories

The 17-day “News from the Forest” exhibition, featuring work by Portuguese artist Ana Jacinto Nunes, ended on June 27. It was part of the exhibition series “Lusophone Polychromes”, part of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

The exhibition by Ana Jacinto Nunes brought together about 40 impressive works of art that make use of refined painting techniques and innovative design of graphic-arts visuals, showcasing overall the integration of Chinese and Portuguese cultural elements.

In tandem with the exhibition – and as a first – three workshops were co-organised by Casa de Portugal em Macau. In them, seasoned artists Ms Elisa Vilaça, Ms Cristina Vinhas, and Ms Madalena Fonseca, taught participants how to produce traditional Portuguese handicraft accessories.

The workshops attracted the participation of many people, in particular, young people. Participants said the innovative combination of an exhibition and workshop offers citizens a chance to get a taste of Portuguese history and traditional culture, helping Macao serve as a place where cultures from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries meet. Participants also thanked Forum Macao for its efforts in coordinating the event.

To learn more, please visit the website of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo).