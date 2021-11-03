Exhibition by Guinea-Bissau artist Ismael Hipólito Djata concluded successfully

Young people take part in a workshop featuring traditional Guinean games

Artists teach workshop participants a traditional Guinean dance

The “Destruction of Humanity” exhibition, featuring work by Guinea-Bissau artist Ismael Hipólito Djata, and three related workshops, have been held successfully. They were part of the exhibition series “Lusophone Polychromes”, within the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

The exhibition by Mr Djata brought together some 20 oil paintings presenting an insightful perspective into the society of the African country. His mastery of techniques and his versatility, brings characters on the canvas to life using fluid lines and colour contrasts, and realistically details and portrays the sociocultural realities of his homeland.

In tandem with the exhibition, the Association of the Guineans, Natural and Friends of the Guinea-Bissau held the three workshops taking participants on a voyage into the culture of Guinea-Bissau. The association invited artists Morto Câmara and Nelma to take part. It also invited the ensemble Grupo Cultural Bombolum – made up of Macau and Guinean students attending Macau universities – to teach workshop participants two traditional dances from Guinea-Bissau – namely the Bijagós and the Djambadon – and to teach several traditional songs and games.

The workshops attracted the participation of many local people, particularly young people. Participants said that the showcasing of African art forms in Macau demonstrated the importance given by the member countries of Forum Macao to the city’s role as a platform for cultural exchanges and friendship between the people of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

To learn more, please visit the website of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo).