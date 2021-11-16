Exhibition by Brazilian artist Mr Reginaldo Pereira concluded successfully

Members of the public visit to the exhibition

Artists and participants performing together in a dance workshop

The 17-day “The Man and the Forest” exhibition, featuring work by Brazilian artist Mr Reginaldo Pereira, wrapped up successfully on November 14. It was part of the exhibition series “Lusophone Polychromes”, within the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

The exhibition by Mr Reginaldo Pereira brought together some 20 pieces of brilliant and colourful artwork, employing a wide range of tones to depict the people and natural landscapes of Brazil.

In tandem with the exhibition, Casa do Brasil em Macau held a total of three dance workshops. Invited artists taught participants Brazil’s samba dance, leading them on a ‘cultural voyage’ to Brazil. The workshops were well attended: participants said the innovative combination of an exhibition plus workshops provided citizens an opportunity to learn more about the traditional culture of Brazil, further emphasising Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

To learn more about the exhibition, please visit the website of the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo).