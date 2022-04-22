News

Ex-envoy to Brazil now at Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office

22-04-2022
1 Min Read

Yang Wanming, formerly the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, has been appointed deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, The Standard says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled Mr Yang in March after a three-year stint in Brasilia, the Hong Kong newspaper reported yesterday, the day after he was appointed to his new post.

The report says Mr Yang was the director-general of the Latin America office of the foreign ministry for a time, and represented China in Chile and Argentina before becoming ambassador to Brazil in 2018.

Among the six deputy directors of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office is Fu Ziying, who is director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao, The Standard says.

More Information

Co-operation and Development Fund

Economic, Trade & Human Resources Portal

Useful Links

Partners