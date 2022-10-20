Events in Macau promote Portuguese-speaking countries in the Chinese market

The Macau International Fair and Products and Services Exhibition of Portuguese-speaking Countries (2022PLPEX) will promote companies from Portuguese-speaking countries, the organisers announced at a press conference on 18 October.

The new edition, with a total area of almost 30,000 square metres and 1,800 stands, of which 389 are reserved for small and medium-sized Macau companies, will also include an exclusive session of business contacts for Portuguese-speaking countries, which will deepen economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

Besides Macau, the participating companies come from mainland China, Hong Kong, Angola, Brazil, Portugal and Mozambique, in areas ranging from traditional Chinese medicine, scientific and technological innovation, cultural and creative industries, food products and catering, as well as retail trade.