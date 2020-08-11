Events in Macao to mark 120 years since Eça de Queiroz died

The Rui Cunha Foundation, the Macau Bookworms Association and the Portuguese Institute of the Orient will hold a series of events in Macao to mark the 120th anniversary of the death of Portuguese writer Eça de Queiroz, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the series begins on Thursday with a lecture given by Carlos Frota, the first Portuguese consul-general in Macao, on the diplomatic career of Eça de Queiroz.

The report says Ana Paula Dias, who advises the Macao Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, will give a talk on August 20 about references in the writer’s work to classical music and lyrical arias.

On September 1 a discussion of the internationalisation, translation and adaptation of the writer’s novels will include a showing of an example of such adaptation: the Mexican film, “The Crime of Padre Amaro”, Lusa says.