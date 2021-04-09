Events about teaching of Portuguese in Macao poly calendar

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says it will hold online this year a conference on Sino-Portuguese academic cooperation in the teaching of the Portuguese language, and a workshop for teachers of Portuguese – events intended to serve the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

MPI President Marcus Im Sio Kei announced the events at the annual conference last week of the Greater Bay Area Portuguese Language Education Alliance, according to a written statement issued by the MPI.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, quotes Mr Im as saying that among the accolades to be won in the 5th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition will be a special award for institutions of higher education in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The area is an important place for interaction between people in southern China and people in lusophone countries, the MPI statement quotes University of Hong Kong School of Professional and Continuing Education Deputy Director Lo Shiu Hing as saying.