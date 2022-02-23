EU funds to help members of Sino-Portuguese chamber penetrate Chinese market

The Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce says it will receive money from the European Union channelled through the Portugal 2020 arrangement, the China-Lusophone Brief website reports.

The website says the chamber announced in writing that it will use the money to help its members penetrate the Chinese market.

Its knowledge of the provinces of mainland China and the market there helped qualify it to receive the money, the chamber says.

It will organise roadshows and promote sales to help its members tap the market in China through electronic commerce, the China-Lusophone Brief website reports.

The Portugal 2020 arrangement was set up by Portugal and the European Union to channel money from the five European Structural and Investment Funds to deserving entities.