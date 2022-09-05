Establishment of the Consulate General of Brazil in Chengdu is approved

The Office of Foreign Affairs of Sichuan Province announced on the 1st of September that the Chinese government and the government of the Federative Republic of Brazil have reached an agreement on the establishment of a consulate general of Brazil in Chengdu, with consular districts covering the city of Chongqing and the provinces of Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Shaanxi. This is the third consulate general of Brazil in China.

Sichuan province’s largest trading partner in Latin America is Brazil. It is estimated that the establishment of the Consulate General of Brazil in Sichuan will actively promote cooperation between Sichuan and Brazil and other Latin American countries, both in investment and in trade and cultural exchanges. In addition, it will promote a new stage of exchange and cooperation.

Brazil is the second Latin American country to install a consulate general in Sichuan. So far, 22 foreign countries have been approved to establish consular institutions in Sichuan.