Esposende signs cooperation protocol with CCPC-PME

On the 10th of October, the Municipality of Esposende signed a collaboration protocol with the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce for Small and Medium Enterprises (CCPC-PME), with the aim of promoting the internationalization of companies based on the productive specialization of the region, with a view to promoting the region’s international projection.

Y Ping Chow, president of the CCPC-PME, believes that the signed protocol will allow for the deepening of relations between the two entities and pointed out the opportunity that is emerging in Macau, where the CCPC-PME will have a space to promote companies, tourism and Portuguese culture.

Cooperation and the establishment of partnerships with the CCPC-PME are fundamental pillars for the Municipality of Esposende for the development of a strategy for attracting investment, the attractiveness of the territory and internationalization of companies, said the mayor of Esposende, Benjamim Pereira.