Epidemic fails to hamper parcel post between China, Portugal

The Portuguese post office has said flows of parcels between Portugal and China are uninterrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes Postal Services of Portugal PLC as saying that while the coronavirus may have slowed economic activity in China, the epidemic has failed to hamper its own work.

Business was better in the first two months of this year than in the corresponding period last year, Jornal Económico quotes the post office as saying, but without giving figures.

The Portuguese news agency, Lusa, has reported that the Portuguese post office and its Chinese counterpart struck in 2018 a deal to make it easier to deliver in Portugal goods bought on Chinese e-commerce websites.