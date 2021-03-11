Envoys discuss potential for Sino-EU-Guinean cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce and EU Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Sónia Neto have met to discuss the potential for cooperation by China, the European Union and their host country, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Ms Neto, who is Portuguese, as telling Mr Guo last Friday that the potential for three-way cooperation in exploiting fisheries and environmental protection is great.

The statement quotes Mr Guo as telling Ms Neto that China is amenable to trilateral cooperation, and to further discussion of the matter.

Mr Guo gave an overview of Sino-Guinean cooperation and outlined Chinese policy on Guinea-Bissau, while Ms Neto spoke about EU-Guinean cooperative projects, according to the Chinese Embassy statement.