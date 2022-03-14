Envoy stresses CRIG contribution to Brazilian infrastructure

Brazilian Ambassador to China Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita has emphasised the importance to his country of all the projects there pursued by China Railway International Group Ltd (CRIG), the company says.

The ambassador did so when he and CRIG Chairman Bi Yanchun met to discuss investment in and construction of infrastructure in Brazil, according to a written statement issued by Chinese state-owned CRIG on Thursday.

Mr Estivallet de Mesquita described CRIG as a strong, experienced and credible company, which is welcome to work with companies in Brazil to contribute to economic and social development there.

CRIG considers the Brazilian market to be of great importance, and actively pursues Sino-Brazilian engagement in the field of infrastructure, the company statement quotes Mr Bi as saying.