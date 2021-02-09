Envoy says Sino-Portuguese relationship a model for others

Ambassador Zhang Ming, who heads the Chinese Mission to the European Union, has described the Sino-Portuguese relationship as a model in the field of international relations, according to a document published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The ministry issued a transcript of a conversation Mr Zhang had with Portuguese journalists, which quotes him as calling Portugal a “very close friend” of China.

“Since the establishment of ties in the late 1970s, the bilateral relationship between our two countries has been developing smoothly and fast,” Mr Zhang said. “Now we can see very close cooperation between our two countries.”

Mr Zhang attributed the soundness of Sino-Portuguese links to mutual respect. “Portugal shows great respect for China, and China shows great respect for Portugal. Both of us never intervene in the internal affairs of the other,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry transcript quotes Mr Zhang as saying.