Envoy says China helping Guiné-Bissau keep Covid-19 at bay

Chinese Ambassador to Guiné-Bissau Jin Hongjun has said China is helping Guiné-Bissau counter the Covid-19 pandemic, Agência de Notícias da Guiné (ANG) reports.

The Guinéan state-run news agency quotes Mr Jin as saying he met Guinéan President Umaro Sissoco Embaló last week and told him about the Chinese experience of countering the pandemic.

Mr Jin said he and Mr Embaló also talked about present and future Sino-Guinéan cooperation projects, ANG says.

Last month ANG reported that 500 infrared thermometers, 20,000 sets of disposable gloves and shoe covers, 10,000 surgical masks, 4,000 other types of mask and coveralls to go with them, all donated by China, had arrived in Guiné-Bissau.