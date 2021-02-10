Envoy says China amenable to more Sino-Guinean cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce has said China is willing to increase Sino-Guinean cooperation, according to his embassy.

The embassy issued a written statement saying Mr Guo gave an account of the latest Sino-Guinean cooperative efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, and to increase trade and the development of infrastructure in Guinea-Bissau, when he and Guinéan Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa met last week.

The statement quotes Ms Barbosa as saying her country is thankful to China for the support it has given to Guinean economic and social development.

Ms Barbosa said China was among the most important partners of Guinea-Bissau, which was willing to increase communication and coordination to make the Sino-Guinean relationship stable and sustainable, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.