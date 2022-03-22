Envoy says Angolan, Chinese economies highly complementary

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao considers the basis of trade and other forms of economic engagement between Angola and China to be solid, their economies being highly complementary.

The ambassador says so in a recording, made available last Friday, of an interview with an Angolan newspaper, Mercado.

Mr Gong says Sino-Angolan cooperation, built on a framework of common interest, is continuously being increased and consolidated.

He says 2021 was a year of consolidation of Sino-Angolan links, China remaining the biggest trading partner of Angola and the biggest foreign investor in the country, playing an important part in developing infrastructure there.

China considers the development of Angola to be of great importance, and is optimistic about its progress, Mr Gong says in his interview with Mercado.