Envoy promises Chinese help for Timorese economic recovery

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo has said China will cooperate ever more closely with Timor-Leste to stem the Covid-19 pandemic and spur the recovery of the Timorese economy from the disruption the pandemic has caused, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Mr Xiao as saying so when he met Cidália Lopes Nobre Mouzinho Guterres, the wife of the Timorese president.

The statement quotes Mr Xiao as telling Ms Guterres that his embassy would support projects envisaged by her foundation in the fields of education, health and social welfare.

Ms Guterres lauded China for being the first country to help Timor-Leste to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy says.

A separate statement issued by the embassy quotes Mr Xiao as telling Timorese Minister of Petroleum and Mining Victor Soares when they met that he was urging Chinese enterprises to look for opportunities to extract oil or minerals in Timor-Leste.