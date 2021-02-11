Envoy inspects construction sites by Chinese developers in Timor-Leste

Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo has visited construction sites in the country where state-owned Chinese companies are at work.

The Chinese Embassy issued a written statement saying Mr Xiao and Chinese Commercial Counsellor in Dili Geng Xiewei inspected projects undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd and China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Co. Ltd.

The statement quotes Mr Xiao as acknowledging the steadiness of the progress of the Chinese developers’ work despite hindrances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he told company representatives to maintain their precautions against the spread of the disease.

The Ambassador extended Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese working on the sites, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.