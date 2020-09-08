Envoy extols Angolan tourist attractions at Beijing fair

Angolan Ambassador to China João Salvador dos Santos Neto has said reforms by his government which are meant to spur private investment can make Angola a draw for foreign tourists, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Neto as saying his country has many potential attractions for tourists such as its beaches, landscapes, waterfalls, climate, and diversity of languages and cultures.

The report says Mr Neto was speaking in Beijing, at the opening ceremony of the Colourful World event, part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Examples of traditional costume, sculpture and postcards, and copies of the Chinese translation of poems by Angolan statesman Agostinho Neto were among the Angolan contributions to the fair, Angop says.