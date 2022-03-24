Envoy envisages how Huawei can help Mozambique to develop

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun believes Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China can help develop communications and other applications of electronic technology in his host country, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

Mr Wang said so when he visited the Huawei offices in Maputo, according to a written statement issued by his embassy on Tuesday.

The statement quotes Mr Wang as voicing hope that Huawei will seize opportunities arising from the industrialisation of Mozambique, the use of electronic technology there and efforts to develop the country sustainably, and that Huawei will be a force for strengthening the Mozambican economy.

The statement quotes Huawei Mozambique General Manager Hou Qiang as saying his company is in the process of expanding and improving the Tmcel telecommunications network in Mozambique.

Huawei will engage in cooperative projects to bring novel electronic technology to Mozambique and to develop the economy there sustainably, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo quotes Mr Hou as saying.