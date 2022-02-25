Envoy commends cooperation by Portuguese, Chinese companies

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang and Fidelidade Mundial SA Chairman Jorge Magalhães Correia have met to discuss ways to increase cooperation by Chinese and Portuguese enterprises, the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says.

The Embassy issued a written statement saying they met on February 17.

The statement quotes Mr Correia as telling Mr Zhao that Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. and Fidelidade Mundial, its Portuguese insurance subsidiary, together serve Chinese and Portuguese enterprises in various ways, to the benefit of Sino-Portuguese relations.

The statement quotes Mr Zhao as saying the joint efforts of the companies are a good example of close Sino-Portuguese cooperation.

Mr Zhao said enhanced cooperation by enterprises and arms of the governments in China and Portugal could bring greater benefits to both countries.