Envoy calls for Chinese companies to open schools in Angola

Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao has urged Chinese enterprises to open schools or otherwise support education and vocational training there, to nurture the Angolan labour force, his embassy says.

Mr Gong made the call when he visited the Angola-China International Chinese and Professional Technical Training School last Friday, according to a written statement issued by the embassy the day after.

The statement quotes Mr Gong as saying the school conforms with the Angolan system of education, teaching over 500 full-time pupils at all levels.

He said his government would support young Angolans and the development of education in their country.

Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Angola President Shen Yongzhong, who chairs the board of governors of the school, described the collaborative effort in running it as a great sign of Sino-Angolan friendship and cooperation, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda says.