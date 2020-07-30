Entrepreneurs mull way to sell African fish, meat in China

A Chinese businessman in Mozambique, Wang Xiaojin, and other Chinese expatriate entrepreneurs are discussing the establishment of a way to help young Chinese living in over 50 countries in Africa to sell African seafood and meat in their homeland, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency quotes Mr Wang as saying he believes the arrangement under discussion would supply Chinese consumers with high-quality seafood, beef and mutton from Africa that would be cheaper than fish and meat from other parts of the world.

The report says Mr Wang, the Mozambican authorities and fishing enterprises in his home town, in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, are working together on an offshore fish farming project.

Mr Wang intends to shift his focus from selling plastic goods in Mozambique to dealing in fish and livestock there, a business with great potential, CNS quotes the businessman as saying.