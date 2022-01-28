Entice lusophone technology enterprises, Guangzhou urged

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Guangdong Provincial Committee has heard calls for efforts to attract technology companies in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world to set up shop in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, the Macao Daily says.

Among such efforts suggested to the committee are business-matching events and start-up competitions, a Macao member, Tai Kin Ip, is quoted as saying in a report in the newspaper on Wednesday.

The report quotes another member, Leong Wai Meng, as suggesting that young people proficient in both Chinese and Portuguese build up their own businesses in Guangzhou in fields such as financial services and Chinese traditional medicine, and that Guangzhou arrange cultural exchanges with lusophone countries with a view to giving the city what she called “restaurants with Portuguese features”.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Guangdong Provincial Committee held its latest session in Guangzhou just recently, the Macao Daily says.