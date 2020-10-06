Enterprises agree on projects involving lusophone world

Representatives of businesses in Macao and the northern Chinese province of Shanxi have signed a preliminary agreement to cooperate in healthcare projects that link lusophone countries and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the Macao Daily News reports.

The newspaper says the agreement was a result of a meeting held during the 2020 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Conference last month.

The report says the Shanxi provincial government invited a party of Macao businesspeople, led by Council of Portuguese Communities for Asia and Oceania President Rita Santos, to attend.

The visitors inspected Shanxi Yishan Mountain Forest Health and Wellness Town to find out how the development mixes medical and cultural tourism, the Macao Daily News says.