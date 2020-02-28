Enlargement of Mozambican reservoir due to be finished soon

Work on enlarging the Corumana Reservoir in southern Mozambique should be completed within two months, Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Incómati Basin Management Unit Director Calisto Mabote as saying the contractor is building a gated dam to hold back the water in the reservoir and adding flood locks, so increasing the capacity of the reservoir to 1.12 billion cubic metres from 720 million cubic metres.

The enlargement will make the supply of hydroelectric power steadier, irrigate about 36,000 hectares of farmland and allow fish to be caught in the reservoir, Notícias says.

Another Mozambican newspaper, O País, reported in September 2018 that a Chinese company has the contract to enlarge the reservoir.