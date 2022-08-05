Eni plans second LNG platform in Mozambique sea

The Italian oil company Eni is designing a second liquefied natural gas (LNG) platform in Mozambique water, which could be finished in less than four years, in order to meet European demand for gas. But before making a final decision on the investment, Eni needs to talk to its partners, China National Petroleum Corp, ExxonMobil Corp and Mozambican state oil company National Hydrocarbon Company.

The project on Eni’s table would complement its Coral-Sul FLNG platform, anchored off the northern coast of Mozambique, which is expected to start exporting the fuel this year.

According to Guido Brusco, COO of natural resources at Eni, this is a great opportunity to develop Mozambique’s resources and create significant revenues. It is also a great opportunity for Europe to diversify its energy supply. In that context, the project represent a huge window of opportunity.