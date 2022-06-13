Engine Lab, created by UFC and Huawei, opens officially

Last Thursday, the Crateús campus of Brazil’s Federal University of Ceará (UFC) – Crateús campus officially opened the Engine Lab, created in partnership with the Chinese company Huawei, and the Mandacaru.dev lab, built with the support of B3 (stock exchange), BLK Sistemas Financeiros and PDtec.

According to the director of the UFC in Crateús campus, Prof. Lívio Freire, the equipment installed in the labs is state-of-the-art. The professor is sure that these spaces will contribute to the research and development on campus.

Engine Lab is a research and development laboratory specializing in software and systems engineering and artificial intelligence. The laboratory develops projects in partnership with private companies to build solutions that use intelligent systems, cloud computing, and on-board computing, informed the Engine Lab coordinator, Prof. André Meireles.