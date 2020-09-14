Energy China subsidiary wins Angolan road surfacing contract

Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned China Energy Engineering Corp. (Energy China), says it has won the contract to surface a road near Luanda.

The contractor issued a written statement saying surfacing the rough 8 km road connecting Cowboy and Mayé-Mayé will improve the quality of life of people nearby and boost the development of the local economy.

The company says it has built roads elsewhere in Angola.

The projects improved the Angolan road network, so increasing the amount of goods trucks can carry on it, spurring urbanisation and raising standards of living, Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau says.