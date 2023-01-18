Energy China invests in renewable energy projects in Rio Grande do Norte

After developer Scatec Solar signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with oil company Equinor and Norwegian aluminum producer Hydro to develop a solar power plant in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Energy China announced in December the signing of two contracts for the construction of renewable energy projects.

One of the agreements involves the construction of a 638 MW photovoltaic plant as well as substations and transmission lines. The other involves the implementation of a wind farm with a capacity of 231 MW.

According to the company, both contracts were signed by its subsidiary Gezhouba Group International Engineering, in the EPC modality – which comprises engineering, procurement management and construction.

(Source: Canal Solar)