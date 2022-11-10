Embraer participates in Airshow China

The 14th Airshow China 2022 is held from the 8th to the 13th of November, where Embraer’s TechLion E195-E2 first showcased in Zhuhai. The E195-E2 is the quietest and most efficient aircraft, with up to 150 seats.

With the aim of strengthening collaboration with the Chinese aeronautical industry, the company will hold the “Embraer Day” event on November 10th. The stand will also offer visitors access to the interactive experience with the E195-E2. Embraer will also disclose its prospects for China’s next 20 years of commercial aviation and air freight.

According to the representative of Embraer, before the Covid-19 pandemic, 91 E-Jets operated 460 routes in China, connecting 150 cities in the country and abroad and carrying around 15 million passengers annually. The Embraer fleet played an important role during the pandemic in keeping the main routes in business and helping the industry to recover.