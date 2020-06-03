Embraer amenable to partnerships with Chinese enterprises

Brazilian planemaker Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA (Embraer) may look for new partners in China and India, Reuters reports, quoting Embraer Chief Executive Francisco Gomes Neto.

The news agency quotes Mr Gomes Neto as saying in a teleconference on Monday that the partnerships it forms may be in the fields of engineering, products and production.

Mr Gomes Neto said it was too soon to give details.

The report says a deal Embraer was arranging with US planemaker Boeing Co. unravelled in April.

Embraer is seeking greater liquidity, having made a loss of US$292 million in the first quarter of this year owing to the collapse of the Boeing deal and weakness of demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters says.