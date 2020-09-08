Embassy says Chinese in Timor-Leste ready to start work

Chinese workers flown into Timor-Leste last month have all tested negative for the Covid-19 virus and are ready to get down to work on various big projects, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written announcement saying the Timorese Health Ministry gave a Chinese diplomat health certificates allowing the workers out of quarantine.

The embassy says an association of Chinese companies in Timor-Leste arranged a charter flight which brought 134 Chinese workers into the country last month and took home 57 Chinese who wished to leave.

The association also gave the Timorese Health Ministry a batch of facemasks for use in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy announcement says.