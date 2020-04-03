Elastron reportedly to exhibit at Shanghai textile show

A Portuguese maker of upholstery and shoes, Elastron, will show its wares at the next Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles exhibition, says the newsletter published by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, which puts on the exhibition.

The Portugal Têxtil website quotes Elastron Chief Executive José Carlos Oliveira as stressing the importance of the exhibition as an occasion for displaying new products his company makes.

Mr Oliveira reportedly said 60 percent to 70 percent of the many buyers that visited the Elastron stand at the exhibition last year were Chinese, and that some others were important buyers of other nationalities.

Messe Frankfurt (HK) forecasts that over 35,000 buyers from all over the world will attend the next exhibition, to be held in Shanghai between August 24 and 26, the Portugal Têxtil website quotes the newsletter as saying.