EDP to install solar panels at Faurecia plants in China, South Korea, and Japan

According to the announcement released by EDP on Thursday, EDP will install up to 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) of distributed solar panels at Faurecia plants in Europe, Asia, and North America.

By the end of 2023, the company plans to set up over 60 self-consumption solar power plants at Faurecia factories in Portugal, Spain, Italy, the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

In the announcement, EDP said that this is the largest distributed solar power project to date carried out by the group, as well as the first project to be implemented simultaneously with the same partner in several continents.

Besides investing in the panels, EDP is also responsible for their maintenance and operation, according to the long-term contracts.