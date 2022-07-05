EDP Renováveis acquires two solar PV projects in Vietnam for 284 million dollars

The EDP Renováveis (EDPR), a renewable energy subsidiary of the Energias de Portugal group whose largest shareholder is China Three Gorges, had acquired two solar PV projects for 284 million dollars from the Vietnam company Xuan Thien Group, revealed the company on last Monday.

EDPR mentioned that the Xuan Thien Group is one of the major developers in Vietnam and stated that this transaction will establish a long-term partnership between the companies to jointly explore additional opportunities in the region contributing to accelerating EDP growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region, stated the company.

With this transaction, EDP doubles its operational capacity in Vietnam. In 2021, EDP entered the APAC market, a region including countries such as Vietnam.