EDP is responsible for 91% of green bond issues in Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, whose largest shareholder is China Three Gorges, issued green bonds in the amount of 500 million euros at the beginning of October, due in March 2030.

Since October 2018, when EDP carried out the first issuance of green debt in an operation of 600 million euros, the company has already accumulated 12 bond issues of this type. The green bonds allowed the company led to raise almost 8700 million euros, equivalent to 91% of the total amount issued by Portuguese entities.

In just five years, green bonds have become EDP’s main financing instrument. The issuance of green debt makes it possible to leverage the company’s image in terms of sustainability, as the capital raised through these instruments must be applied to projects that promote the climate and the environment.