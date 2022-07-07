EDP bets on floating solar parks in Southeast Asia

The Portuguese company Energias de Portugal (EDP) declared its intention to increase offshore floating solar capacity in Southeast Asia during the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, held between 27 June and 1 July. It is expected to install 16 gigawatts of the photovoltaic project in the rivers and seas of the region by 2030.

EDP considers this new technology a good catalyst for its expansion in Southeast Asia and the company is already evaluating and developing other projects in that region, said CEO of EDP, Miguel Stilwell.

The first 5MW offshore floating solar farm of EDP in Southeast Asia was launched in Singapore last year by Sunseap, the region’s fourth-largest solar operator, which was acquired by EDP’s renewable energy company, EDP Renováveis.