Easier entry for mainland Chinese imports of food discussed

The authorities in Macao are trying to make it easier for food exported by Portuguese-speaking parts of the world to clear customs in mainland China, the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau says.

Macao officials and representatives of the Chinese General Administration of Customs met in Beijing recently, according to a written statement the bureau issued on Tuesday.

They discussed the difficulties Macao companies have in sending food produced by lusophone countries to mainland China.

In particular, they discussed getting food from lusophone countries that is processed in Macao through mainland Chinese customs.

The representatives of the customs service acknowledged the commitment of Macao to serving as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau says.