Easier customs clearance cheers Jiaxing exporters to Brazil

New, simpler customs procedures have made it easier for Jiaxing Minhui Automobile Parts Co. Ltd, of the eastern Chinese city of Jiaxing, to export its products to Brazil, the Sina Finance website reports, quoting a company executive, Yu Ke.

The Chinese website quotes Li Rui, an executive of another Jiaxing company, JinkoSolar Co. Ltd, as saying the new procedures will help it sell more solar cells in Brazil.

Both executives believe the simpler procedures, which came into effect on January 1, will open up new opportunities for enterprises in Jiaxing, according to a report posted on the website on Wednesday.

The report says official data show the value of trade between Jiaxing and Brazil was 6.33 billion yuan (about US$993 million) last year, the city having exported to Brazil merchandise worth 4.57 billion yuan, most of it electrical and mechanical equipment, and textiles, Sina Finance says.