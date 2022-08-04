Duque de Caxias and Nansha sign a memorandum of understanding

On the 1st of August, the city council of Duque de Caxias signed a memorandum of understanding with Nansha, Guangzhou district, a city in China. The intention is to have a close relationship in terms of cooperation in economy and trade, education, smart city, free trade port, culture and tourism, making them sister cities.

The signing ceremony was conducted via video conference and was attended by the Mayor of Duque de Caxias, Wilson Reis, the Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangzhou Committee and Party Chief of Nansha, Lu Yixian, and the Consul General of China in Rio de Janeiro, Tian Min.

Duque de Caxias is the third largest city in the State of Rio de Janeiro and is an important maritime and land transport hub, where it has a good industrial base and strong development potential. The city gives great importance to the development of relations with China. Earlier this year, Duque de Caxias opened the second Portuguese-Chinese bilingual school in the country.