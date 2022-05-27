Dujiangyan and Ponte de Lima establish a friendly and cooperative relationship

Chinese and Portuguese diplomats hailed the exchange between the cities of Ponte de Lima, Portugal, and Dujiangyan, China, which have inked a twinning memorandum on last Thursday.

During the signing ceremony of establishing friendly and cooperative relations between the cities, Zhao Bentang, Chinese ambassador to Portugal, said that the partnership will bring many opportunities in various fields, such as economy, tourism, culture, and education, promoting prosperity. Zhao highlighted the good performance of the two countries’ economies, noting the exchange between Ponte de Lima and Dujiangyan will strengthen the continuity of this growth and bring many opportunities to both countries to improve people’s living conditions.

For his part, the Portuguese ambassador to China, Jose Augusto Duarte, highlighted that the exchange symbolizes the strength of ties between Portugal and China, the strength of mutual recognition. This twinning memorandum between the two cities promotes greater contact with citizens and greater decentralization of culture and tourism, the Portuguese diplomat said in a video speech.