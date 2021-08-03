Dual-language edition of Lu Xun essays published in Brazil

The University of Campinas in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo has published its own edition of a modern collection of essays by Chinese writer Lu Xun, containing the essays both in the original Chinese and translated into Portuguese, Xinhua reports.

The publication of the dual-language edition of the collection, “Dawn Blossoms Plucked at Dusk” marks 140 years since the author was born, and is meant to prompt Sino-Brazilian cultural exchanges, according to a report carried by Chinese government-run news agency last week.

The branch of the Confucius Institute at the University of Campinas was in charge of preparing the new edition, published on Wednesday, Xinhua says.

The University of Campinas issued a written statement saying the translator, Yu Pin Fang, was invited to the online gathering to launch the book.

The collection contains 10 stories that tell readers about Lu Xun’s childhood and about modern Chinese history, the university says.