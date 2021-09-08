Dual-language collection of poetry by Li Bai published

A collection of the work of 8th-century Chinese poet Li Bai, in the original Chinese and translated into Portuguese, has been published in Portugal, the Portuguese Consulate-General in Shanghai says.

The Chinese version of each of the 100 poems is printed in Chinese characters and in Roman letters, transliterated using the pinyin system, so readers unfamiliar with characters can recite it aloud in Mandarin, the consulate-general announced in writing on Monday.

The announcement quotes translator António Graça de Abreu as voicing hope that the book will help Portuguese fully appreciate Li Bai’s poetry.

From 1977 to 1983 the translator taught at institutions of higher education in Beijing, Shanghai and Macao, and his translation of the poems of Li Bai into Portuguese was first published in the 1990s, the announcement says.

The new, dual-language edition is available in Lisbon, at a book fair there which lasts until Sunday, the Portuguese Consulate-General in Shanghai says.