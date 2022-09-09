DSIC delivers FPSO for the oilfield revitalization project in Brazil

The Chinese shipyard, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore (DSIC), held the delivery ceremony for the FPSO Anita Garibaldi, which will be installed in the Marlim field in the Campos Basin. The ship was delivered to Japanese company Modec, which will charter the unit to Petrobras for 25 years. The platform ship is expected to arrive in Brazil at the end of the year for commissioning activities and production will begin in 2023.

The FPSO Anita Garibaldi will be the second unit within Petrobras’ Marlim and Voador Revitalization Project and will have a capacity of up to 80,000 barrels per day and 7 million m³ per day of natural gas.

According to the revitalization project, the two units will be connected to 75 wells and will allow the expansion of current production at Marlim and Voador to more than 150,000 barrels of oil per day.